Blue Ridge vs. Salt Fork boys' basketball highlights
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 9:04pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a boys' basketball game between Blue Ridge and Salt Fork on Dec. 27, 2018, as part of the BSN Classic, with postgame reaction from Knights coach Brandon Martin and athlete Zach Stephens, as well as Storm coach Andrew Johnson.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
