Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, December 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illini focused on finishing
| Subscribe

Illini focused on finishing

Fri, 12/28/2018 - 4:46pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses his team's matchup with Florida Atlantic, while Kipper Nichols touches on the Illini's struggles finishing and Trent Frazier breaks down how he can help the team's offense succeed.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-