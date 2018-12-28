Illini focused on finishing
Fri, 12/28/2018 - 4:46pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses his team's matchup with Florida Atlantic, while Kipper Nichols touches on the Illini's struggles finishing and Trent Frazier breaks down how he can help the team's offense succeed.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
