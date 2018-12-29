Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

GCMS vs. PBL boys' basketball highlights
Sat, 12/29/2018 - 1:26pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights of a boys' basketball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda — the Monticello Holiday Hoopla final — with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and athlete Ryland Holt, as well as Panthers coach Adam Schonauer.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
