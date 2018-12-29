Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini outworked in home loss
Illini outworked in home loss

Sat, 12/29/2018 - 7:45pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Illini guards Aaron Jordan and Ayo Dosunmu and Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May discuss the Owls' 73-71 overtime victory on Saturday at State Farm Center.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
