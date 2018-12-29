Illini outworked in home loss
Sat, 12/29/2018 - 7:45pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Illini guards Aaron Jordan and Ayo Dosunmu and Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May discuss the Owls' 73-71 overtime victory on Saturday at State Farm Center.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
12/29/2018
-
12/28/2018
-
12/22/2018
-
-
-
12/6/2018
-
12/2/2018
-
12/1/2018
-
11/27/2018
-
11/27/2018
-
11/26/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.