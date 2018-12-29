Tuscola vs. Ridgeview girls' basketball highlights
Sat, 12/29/2018 - 12:41pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights of a girls' basketball game between Tuscola and Ridgeview — the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship — on Dec. 28, 2018, with postgame reaction from Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker and athlete Natalie Bates, as well as Mustangs coach Scot Ghere.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-
-
12/29/2018
-
-
-
12/22/2018
-
12/22/2018
-
-
-
12/12/2018
-
-
-
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.