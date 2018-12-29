Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuscola vs. Ridgeview girls' basketball highlights
Sat, 12/29/2018 - 12:41pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights of a girls' basketball game between Tuscola and Ridgeview — the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship — on Dec. 28, 2018, with postgame reaction from Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker and athlete Natalie Bates, as well as Mustangs coach Scot Ghere.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
