Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Improving offense a priority for Illini
| Subscribe

Improving offense a priority for Illini

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 4:23pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood previews Thursday's game at Indiana, redshirt junior forward Kipper Nichols discusses the benefits of this week's practices and freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu breaks down his game and playing alongside with Trent Frazier.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-