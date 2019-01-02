Improving offense a priority for Illini
Wed, 01/02/2019 - 4:23pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood previews Thursday's game at Indiana, redshirt junior forward Kipper Nichols discusses the benefits of this week's practices and freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu breaks down his game and playing alongside with Trent Frazier.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
12/29/2018
-
12/28/2018
-
12/22/2018
-
-
-
12/6/2018
-
12/2/2018
-
12/1/2018
-
11/27/2018
-
11/27/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.