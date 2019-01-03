Centennial vs. Champaign Central boys' swim & dive highlights
Thu, 01/03/2019 - 10:08am | Colin Likas
Video highlights from a boys' swimming and diving meet between Centennial and Champaign Central on Jan. 2, 2019, with post-meet reaction from Chargers coach Courtney Lehmann and athlete Cole Grimes, as well as Maroons coach Dave Young.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
