Thursday, January 3, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Centennial vs. Champaign Central boys' swim & dive highlights

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 10:08am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a boys' swimming and diving meet between Centennial and Champaign Central on Jan. 2, 2019, with post-meet reaction from Chargers coach Courtney Lehmann and athlete Cole Grimes, as well as Maroons coach Dave Young.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
