2019 Vermilion County boys' basketball tournament highlights
Fri, 01/18/2019 - 3:57pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a pair of Vermilion County boys' basketball tournament pool play games on Jan. 17, 2019, featuring Oakwood, Salt Fork, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area. Postgame reaction from Comets coach Jeff Mandrell and athlete Trevan Garrett, Blue Devils coach Gary Tidwell and athlete Drew Reifsteck, Storm coach Andrew Johnson and Cornjerkers coach Dave Cox.

Colin Likas
