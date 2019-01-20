VIDEO: Go behind the scenes with Champaign Government TV

With five cameras, dozens of microphones, and plenty of high-tech equipment, Champaign Goverment TV's broadcasts of City Council meetings are more intricate than you might think. Follow Jeff Hamilton and Janet Ahern as they broadcast last Tuesday's meeting and hear from Mayor Deb Feinen and Council Members Greg Stock and Alicia Beck about how the broadcasts affect their jobs.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette