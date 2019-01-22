Tough test for Illini in return home
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 3:39pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood recaps Sunday's loss at Iowa before previewing Wednesday's game against Wisconsin. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili also discusses his matchup with the Badgers' Ethan Happ and what the Illini learned against the Hawkeyes before senior guard Aaron Jordan talks about moving on from that loss.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
