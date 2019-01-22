Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Tough test for Illini in return home
| Subscribe

Tough test for Illini in return home

Tue, 01/22/2019 - 3:39pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood recaps Sunday's loss at Iowa before previewing Wednesday's game against Wisconsin. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili also discusses his matchup with the Badgers' Ethan Happ and what the Illini learned against the Hawkeyes before senior guard Aaron Jordan talks about moving on from that loss.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-