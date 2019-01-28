Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crime Stoppers: Shooting at Red Fox
Mon, 01/28/2019 - 4:08pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding a shooting at the Red Fox convenience store on 2000 N. Market St. on Jan. 21. 

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

  

The News-Gazette
