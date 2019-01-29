Illini trying to build off Maryland win
Tue, 01/29/2019 - 5:04pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood recaps Saturday's upset win of Maryland before looking ahead to Wednesday's rematch with Minnesota. Then freshman guard Tevian Jones discusses how he's settled in before sophomore guard Trent Frazier breaks down the challenge of facing the Gophers again.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
