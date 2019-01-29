Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Illini trying to build off Maryland win
| Subscribe

Illini trying to build off Maryland win

Tue, 01/29/2019 - 5:04pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood recaps Saturday's upset win of Maryland before looking ahead to Wednesday's rematch with Minnesota. Then freshman guard Tevian Jones discusses how he's settled in before sophomore guard Trent Frazier breaks down the challenge of facing the Gophers again.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-