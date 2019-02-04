Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, February 4, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATED: Students dismissed early following fight at Urbana High

Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shootings
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shootings

Mon, 02/04/2019 - 12:46pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding two shootings in Rantoul in mid-January.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local
-