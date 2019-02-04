Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shootings
Mon, 02/04/2019 - 12:46pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding two shootings in Rantoul in mid-January.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
2/4/2019
-
1/28/2019
-
-
1/7/2019
-
12/17/2018
-
12/10/2018
-
11/26/2018
-
11/19/2018
-
11/12/2018
-
11/5/2018
-
10/29/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.