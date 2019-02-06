Class 2A Unity Girls' Basketball Regional Semifinals highlights
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 4:20pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from the Class 2A Unity Regional girls' basketball semifinals, with games between St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello, and Salt Fork and Unity. Postgame reaction from SJ-O coach Kevin Taylor and athlete Bree Trimble, Sages coach Dave Beery, Storm coach Brian Russell and athlete Madison Kirby, and Rockets coach Dave Edsall.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
