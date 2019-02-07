Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, February 7, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Villa Grove roofer sentenced to three years in prison

Class 2A BHRA Girls' Basketball Regional semifinals highlights
| Subscribe

Class 2A BHRA Girls' Basketball Regional semifinals highlights

Thu, 02/07/2019 - 3:31pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls' basketball regional semifinals on Feb. 6, 2019, featuring Oakwood, Hoopeston Area, BHRA and Westville. Postgame reaction from Comets coach Stephanie Marsh and athlete Kylie Neuman, Cornjerkers coach Ross Bryll, Blue Devils coach Mike Stephens and athletes Annie Nelson and Emily Meidel, and Tigers coach Jay Katavich.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-