Illinois trying to avoid letdown after big win
Fri, 02/08/2019 - 2:34pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan reflects on Tuesday's upset of Michigan State, while 7-foot center Adonis De La Rosa talks about what's necessary in avoiding a letdown Saturday against Rutgers. Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu hits on some of the same before discussing his season and how he and Trent Frazier are playing well together now.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
