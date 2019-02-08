Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, February 8, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Champaign man arrested after allegedly forcing woman into car's trunk

Illinois trying to avoid letdown after big win
| Subscribe

Illinois trying to avoid letdown after big win

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 2:34pm | Scott Richey

Illinois guard Aaron Jordan reflects on Tuesday's upset of Michigan State, while 7-foot center Adonis De La Rosa talks about what's necessary in avoiding a letdown Saturday against Rutgers. Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu hits on some of the same before discussing his season and how he and Trent Frazier are playing well together now.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-