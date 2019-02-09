Bezhanishvili's big game carries Illini
Sat, 02/09/2019 - 8:36pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, senior guard Aaron Jordan and Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell break down Saturday's 99-94 Illini victory with Bezhanishvili's record-setting performance at the heart of the win.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
