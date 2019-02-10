Take a ride with the Canteen Run as they stop at four different locations across Champaign-Urbana to give away clothing, food, and other goods to those in need.

To donate items or money or to volunteer, email cucanteenrun@gmail.com, and they'll arrange to meet you. They're in need of men's socks and underwear along with blankets and other winter gear.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette