VIDEO: Take a ride with the Canteen Run
Sun, 02/10/2019 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Take a ride with the Canteen Run as they stop at four different locations across Champaign-Urbana to give away clothing, food, and other goods to those in need.

To donate items or money or to volunteer, email cucanteenrun@gmail.com, and they'll arrange to meet you. They're in need of men's socks and underwear along with blankets and other winter gear.

 

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
