Class 3A Clinton Girls' Basketball Regional semifinals highlights
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:32pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from the Class 3A Clinton girls' basketball regional semifinals on Feb. 12, 2019, with postgame reaction from Mahomet-Seymour coach Nathan Seal, Charleston coach Jeff Miller, Champaign Central coach Pancho Moore and athlete Morgan Browning, and Urbana coach Chris Mennig.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
