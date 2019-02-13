Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Class 3A Clinton Girls' Basketball Regional semifinals highlights
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:32pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 3A Clinton girls' basketball regional semifinals on Feb. 12, 2019, with postgame reaction from Mahomet-Seymour coach Nathan Seal, Charleston coach Jeff Miller, Champaign Central coach Pancho Moore and athlete Morgan Browning, and Urbana coach Chris Mennig.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
