Illini's confidence soaring with winning streak
Sun, 02/17/2019 - 6:35pm | Scott Richey

Illinois freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu breaks down the feeling of beating Ohio State on the road before delving into the Illini's upcoming matchup with No. 20 Wisconsin. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili also discusses his rematch with Ethan Happ and how Illinois' confidence has grown the last few weeks.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
