Pontiac Super-Sectional girls' basketball highlights

Video highlights from the Class 1A and 2A Pontiac Super-Sectional girls' basketball games on Feb. 18, 2019, with postgame reaction from Schlarman coach Keith Peoples and athletes Anaya Peoples and Sydney Gouard, St. Joseph-Ogden coach Kevin Taylor and athletes Bree Trimble and Peyton Crowe, and Chicago Christian coach Karl Frixen.

Videographer/Producer: Colin Likas