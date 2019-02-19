Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Pontiac Super-Sectional girls' basketball highlights
| Subscribe

Pontiac Super-Sectional girls' basketball highlights

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 5:59pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 1A and 2A Pontiac Super-Sectional girls' basketball games on Feb. 18, 2019, with postgame reaction from Schlarman coach Keith Peoples and athletes Anaya Peoples and Sydney Gouard, St. Joseph-Ogden coach Kevin Taylor and athletes Bree Trimble and Peyton Crowe, and Chicago Christian coach Karl Frixen.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-