Girls' basketball state third-place game: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Hillsboro
Mon, 02/25/2019 - 1:00pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A girls' basketball state third-place game between St. Joseph-Ogden and Hillsboro on Feb. 23, 2019, at Redbird Arena, with postgame reaction from Spartans coach Kevin Taylor and athletes Peyton Crowe, Hannah Dukeman and Bree Trimble, as well as Hilltoppers coach Bret Tuetken.

Colin Likas
