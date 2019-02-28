Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuscola vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys' basketball highlights

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 3:48pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a Class 2A Unity Sectional semifinal boys' basketball game between Tuscola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Feb. 27, 2019, in Tolono, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and athletes Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, as well as Warriors coach Justin Bozarth.

Colin Likas
