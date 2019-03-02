Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Bloomington CC boys' basketball highlights
Sat, 03/02/2019 - 11:27am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A Unity Sectional championship boys' basketball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bloomington Central Catholic on March 1, 2019, in Tolono, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and athletes Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Lane Short, as well as Saints coach Jared Welch.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
