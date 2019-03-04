Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, March 4, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Crime Stoppers: Champaign Shooting
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Champaign Shooting

Mon, 03/04/2019 - 11:17am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding a shooting on the 1300 block of Fairfax Dr., in Champaign on Jan. 25. 

Anonymous information can be relayed at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local
-