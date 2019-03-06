Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Pleasant Plains boys' basketball highlights
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 2:03pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A super-sectional boys' basketball game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Pleasant Plains on March 5, 2019, in Springfield, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins and athlete Connor Birky, as well as Cardinals coach Kyle Weber.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
