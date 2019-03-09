Illini still after first round bye
Sat, 03/09/2019 - 4:30pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guards Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin discuss how bouncing back from Thursday's loss to Indiana will be important Sunday at Penn State with a first round bye in the Big Ten tournament — and some redemption from a February loss to the Nittany Lions — at stake.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
