Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 14, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Overtime grit helps keep Illini's season alive
| Subscribe

Overtime grit helps keep Illini's season alive

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 1:18am | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses his team's 74-69 win against Northwestern, compares how the Big Ten tournament is similar to the Illini's run in Maui in November and reflects on the last time his team played Iowa before the second round rematch.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-