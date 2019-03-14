Overtime grit helps keep Illini's season alive
Thu, 03/14/2019 - 1:18am | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses his team's 74-69 win against Northwestern, compares how the Big Ten tournament is similar to the Illini's run in Maui in November and reflects on the last time his team played Iowa before the second round rematch.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
