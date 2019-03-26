Ford still waiting on waiver
Tue, 03/26/2019 - 12:54pm | Scott Richey
New Illinois tight end Luke Ford discusses not knowing if he'll be able to play this fall and how he's adjusting to the Illini, while veteran running back Reggie Corbin breaks down the start of spring practices, the improvements the Illinois offense can make and running behind high school teammate and Alabama transfer lineman Richie Petitbon again.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
