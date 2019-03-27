Illini QB competition a friendly one
Wed, 03/27/2019 - 1:45pm | Scott Richey
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II discusses the position battle and the importance of spring practices before Matt Robinson highlights pro quarterbacks he watches, how he feels like he has to lead and the biggest difference of playing quarterback at the college level.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
3/27/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
-
2/26/2019
-
-
12/19/2018
-
-
11/17/2018
-
11/12/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.