Illini QB competition a friendly one
Illini QB competition a friendly one

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 1:45pm | Scott Richey

Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II discusses the position battle and the importance of spring practices before Matt Robinson highlights pro quarterbacks he watches, how he feels like he has to lead and the biggest difference of playing quarterback at the college level.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
