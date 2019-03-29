Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois presents opportunity for transfer lineman
Illinois presents opportunity for transfer lineman

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 8:37pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive lineman Richie Petitbon discusses his transfer from Alabama, while Ricky Smalling breaks down how the Illini wide receivers are approaching spring practices and how his role has changed.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
