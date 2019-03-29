Illinois presents opportunity for transfer lineman
Fri, 03/29/2019 - 8:37pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive lineman Richie Petitbon discusses his transfer from Alabama, while Ricky Smalling breaks down how the Illini wide receivers are approaching spring practices and how his role has changed.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
3/27/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
-
2/26/2019
-
-
12/19/2018
-
-
11/17/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.