VIDEO: Illinois QB's ready to compete
Sat, 03/30/2019 - 10:31am | Anthony Zilis
With three second-year quarterbacks and a top-150 recruit on the way, the Illini quarterback battle is already heating up with what MJ Rivers and Matt Robinson describe as a friendly competition.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
