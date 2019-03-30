Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 30, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Champaign police looking for bank robber

VIDEO: Illinois QB's ready to compete
| Subscribe

VIDEO: Illinois QB's ready to compete

Sat, 03/30/2019 - 10:31am | Anthony Zilis

With three second-year quarterbacks and a top-150 recruit on the way, the Illini quarterback battle is already heating up with what MJ Rivers and Matt Robinson describe as a friendly competition. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-