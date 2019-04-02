Illini say defense is improving
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 1:39pm | Scott Richey
Illinois freshman Delano Ware and sophomore Nate Hobbs discuss where the Illini defense stands through one week of spring practices, while Ware breaks down his switch to linebacker and Hobbs talks about new cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
