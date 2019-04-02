Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Woman leads Danville, Indiana authorities on chase in stolen truck

VIDEO: Giorgi visits SportsTalk
| Subscribe

VIDEO: Giorgi visits SportsTalk

Tue, 04/02/2019 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Check out a video wrap-up of Giorgi Bezhanishvili's SportsTalk appearance at the Esquire on Monday, when he discussed his new mode of transportation, the four languages he speaks, and his hopes for the Illini, and gave out hugs to all takers.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-