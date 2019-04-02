VIDEO: Giorgi visits SportsTalk
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Check out a video wrap-up of Giorgi Bezhanishvili's SportsTalk appearance at the Esquire on Monday, when he discussed his new mode of transportation, the four languages he speaks, and his hopes for the Illini, and gave out hugs to all takers.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
4/2/2019
3/15/2019
3/9/2019
3/6/2019
