Big weekend for Illini
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 12:16pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith talks about the big weekend for the Illini — from moms weekend to a big group of recruits coming for Saturday's open practice. He also touches on progress this spring and a positition switch for Verdis Brown from defensive tackle to offensive line.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
