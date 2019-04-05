Big weekend for Illini
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 12:16pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith talks about the big weekend for the Illini — from moms weekend to a big group of recruits coming for Saturday's open practice. He also touches on progress this spring and a positition switch for Verdis Brown from defensive tackle to offensive line.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
4/5/2019
-
-
4/2/2019
-
3/30/2019
-
3/30/2019
-
-
3/27/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.