Friday on the Farm with Kris Ehler
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 12:26pm | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman interviews a local farmer about what's going on in the industry. This week, he interviewed Kris Ehler, who farms near Thomasboro, about why he didn't plant soybeans early this year.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
