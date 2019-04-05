Friday on the Farm with Kris Ehler
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 12:26pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman interviews a local farmer about what's going on in the industry. This week, he interviewed Kris Ehler, who farms near Thomasboro, about why he didn't plant soybeans early this year.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
4/5/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
10/26/2018
-
10/19/2018
-
10/12/2018
-
10/5/2018
-
9/28/2018
-
9/21/2018
-
9/14/2018
-
-
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.