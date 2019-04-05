Illinois defense motivated by last year's struggles
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:52am | Scott Richey
Illinois linebacker Dele Harding discusses how the Illini defense is working toward improving from last season's issues, while defensive tackle Jamal Woods breaks down his comeback from a knee injury and the strength of the defensive line.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
