Illinois defense motivated by last year's struggles
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:52am | Scott Richey

Illinois linebacker Dele Harding discusses how the Illini defense is working toward improving from last season's issues, while defensive tackle Jamal Woods breaks down his comeback from a knee injury and the strength of the defensive line.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
