Brown good with position switch
Sat, 04/06/2019 - 5:48pm | Scott Richey

Illinois redshirt freshman Verdis Brown discusses his position switch from defensive tackle to offensive guard and the help he's gotten from fellow lineman Kendrick Green and Illini offensive line coach Bob McClain before Bobby Roundtree breaks down the Illinois defensive line and what the Class of 2019 might bring to the Illini.

