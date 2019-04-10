Navarro excited for opportunity at Illinois
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:01am | Scott Richey
Wide receiver Donny Navarro discusses his move from Valparaiso to Illinois, how wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker and offensive coordinator Rod Smith have helped him and what he brings to the Illini offense he's continuing to learn.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
