Friday on the Farm with Matt Riggs
Fri, 04/12/2019 - 1:23pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman interviews a local farmer about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Matt Riggs, manager of Riggs Beer Company, about how they use cover crops on the winter wheat fields surrounding the brewery.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
