Crime Stoppers: Bank robberies
Mon, 04/15/2019 - 1:05pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers and Champaign police are seeking assistance regarding two bank robberies that took place a week apart.
Anonymous information can be relayed at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
