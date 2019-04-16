Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Spring a step forward for Illini football
Spring a step forward for Illini football

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 11:19am | Scott Richey

Illinois tight end Griffin Palmer breaks down the need for passing game improvements and how the Illini tight ends are moving on without veteran leader Austin Roberts, while defensive tackle Tymir Oliver discusses what's motivating the Illinois defense.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
