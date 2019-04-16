Spring a step forward for Illini football
Tue, 04/16/2019 - 11:19am | Scott Richey
Illinois tight end Griffin Palmer breaks down the need for passing game improvements and how the Illini tight ends are moving on without veteran leader Austin Roberts, while defensive tackle Tymir Oliver discusses what's motivating the Illinois defense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
