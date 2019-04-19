Friday on the Farm with Mallory Krieger
Fri, 04/19/2019 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Mallory Krieger, the farmer training manager for The Land Connection, about what they plan to teach farmers this year.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
