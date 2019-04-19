Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Mallory Krieger
Fri, 04/19/2019 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Mallory Krieger, the farmer training manager for The Land Connection, about what they plan to teach farmers this year.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
