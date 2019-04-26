Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, April 26, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Friday on the Farm with Ann Swanson
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Ann Swanson

Fri, 04/26/2019 - 3:27pm | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with a local farmer about what they're working on. This week he interviewed Ann Swanson, who runs the Hendrick House farm west of Champaign, about why students appreciate freshly grown produce.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-