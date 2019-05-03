Friday on the Farm with Lin Warfel
Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:57am | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with a local farmer about what they're working on. This week he interviewed Lin Warfel, who farms south of Tolono, about how the rain's affecting his planting plans.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
