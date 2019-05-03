Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Lin Warfel
Friday on the Farm with Lin Warfel

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 11:57am | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with a local farmer about what they're working on. This week he interviewed Lin Warfel, who farms south of Tolono, about how the rain's affecting his planting plans.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
