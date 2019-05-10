Class 1A Judah Christian girls' soccer regional semis highlights
Fri, 05/10/2019 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Video highlights from the Class 1A Judah Christian girls' soccer regional on May 8, 2019, at the Field of Dreams in Champaign, with postmatch reaction from Monticello coach David McDaniel, St. Teresa coach Connor Smith, St. Thomas More coach James Johnson and athlete Abby Leibach, and Judah Christian coach Lee Bergfield.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
