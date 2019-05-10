Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, May 10, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Class 1A Judah Christian girls' soccer regional semis highlights
| Subscribe

Class 1A Judah Christian girls' soccer regional semis highlights

Fri, 05/10/2019 - 7:00am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 1A Judah Christian girls' soccer regional on May 8, 2019, at the Field of Dreams in Champaign, with postmatch reaction from Monticello coach David McDaniel, St. Teresa coach Connor Smith, St. Thomas More coach James Johnson and athlete Abby Leibach, and Judah Christian coach Lee Bergfield.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-