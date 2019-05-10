Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Kevin Powell
Fri, 05/10/2019 - 12:37pm | bzigterman

Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Kevin Powell, a certified crop specialist with Illini FS in Tolono, about the chemicals they're waiting to apply.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
