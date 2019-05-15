Class 2A Urbana girls' soccer regional semifinals highlights
Wed, 05/15/2019 - 3:13pm | Colin Likas
Video highlights from the Class 2A Urbana girls' soccer regional semifinals, featuring Urbana vs. Centennial and Danville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, on May 14, 2019, with postmatch reaction from Chargers coach Jim Meissen and athlete Cassidy Strode, Tigers coach David Dunlap and Bulldogs coach Kelsie Briggs.
