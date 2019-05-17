Friday on the Farm with Josh Rund
Fri, 05/17/2019 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each Friday, ag reporter Ben Zigterman talks with someone in the ag industry about what they're working on. This week, he interviewed Josh Rund, assistant operations manager at United Prairie in Tolono, about getting dry fertilizer to farmers.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
5/17/2019
-
5/10/2019
-
5/3/2019
-
4/26/2019
-
4/19/2019
-
4/12/2019
-
4/5/2019
-
3/26/2019
-
10/26/2018
-
10/19/2018
-
10/12/2018
-
